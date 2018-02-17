LEWISTON — There was a lot going through the minds of the Greely boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams as they pursued Class B state championships Saturday at Bates College’s Merrill Gym.

Powered by their formidable cadre of distance runners, the Greely girls won their second consecutive state title with 63 points, ahead of Brewer’s 54.8, and the Greely boys topped John Bapst, 68-54.

The dual victories were especially sweet for Greely twins Matt and Carolyn Todd, who each earned individual wins in the mile.

“The twins’ win was the goal,” said a grinning Carolyn Todd, who also won the 2-mile.

And the boys wanted a trip home in a bus completely full of state champions, unlike last year, when the Greely girls won their first Class B indoor title in nine years while the boys finished second. Traditionally, Greely state champions are greeted by Cumberland fire trucks for a celebratory ride through town.

“The fire trucks followed us last year because the girls won, but it didn’t mean anything for us. This year we wanted them there for us, too,” said senior Michael Gear, who ran the anchor leg for the 800-meter relay team that clinched the championship with a first-place finish.

Both meets were close throughout, with the route to a championship made more competitive by the presence of Brewer, which dropped down from Class A.

“I think our athletes had more of an individual mentality, rather than a team mentality after coming down from (Class) A,” said Brewer Coach Dan Juilli. “It’s hard to win in Class A with our school size. But Greely is a good team, they were tough to beat.”

The Greely boys took the lead with a 2-3-4 finish in the 2-mile. Freshman Sam Wilson moved up from the eighth seed to finish third (10 minutes, 36.04 seconds) behind junior Luke Marsanskis (10:32.81), and just ahead of senior Caleb Thurston (10:37.39).

The three ran well behind defending champion Luke Laverdiere of Yarmouth, who won in 9:35.31, as they pushed and repeatedly passed each other to maintain a good pace.

“I just wanted to beat Caleb, because he’s finished ahead of me all season,” Wilson said with a laugh.

Thurston nodded.

“We work together in meets. Coach told us we could go 2-3-4,” Thurston said. “It’s been a while since the Greely boys won an indoor state title. This was our chance.”

Greely opened the meet by winning the 3,200 relay by 8 seconds, with a time of 8:43.22. Then Todd captured the mile by 5 seconds with a big kick at the end, clocking 4:40.32, while Marsanskis took fourth (4:50.50).

Junior Nicolas Brown added a second-place finish in the high jump (6 feet, 0 inches), and senior Gavin Poperechny was fifth in the 55 hurdles (8.33).

The Rangers sealed their title with their victory in the 800 relay in 1:38.28, moving up from the fifth seed to finish ahead of Brewer (1:38.94).

“I don’t think the boys’ 800-meter relay has ever been that good in all my years coaching,” said Coach John Folan, in his 25th year at Greely. “That was the difference. They got it in their head they were going to win today. That’s what they told me this week.”

John Bapst senior Ben Cotton won two events, capturing the 55 (6.75) and the long jump (21-51/4). Hermon junior Zachary Beaton was another double-winner – in the high jump (6-2) and triple jump (42-91/4).

For the Greely girls, their distance runners and some talented jumpers cemented the win.

Todd won the mile (5:25.30) while sophomore Marin Provencher took third (5:33.92). In the 2-mile, Todd ran away from the pack, winning by 21 seconds in 11:59.47, while junior Julia Curran took third (12:24.01).

Greely also got a lift from senior Elizabeth Brown, who won the high jump at 5-2, and junior Maddy Irish, who took fifth in the triple jump as she improved by a foot (33-41/4).

Greely also won the 3,200 relay (10:18.05).

Old Town senior Oliviah Damboise also won two events – the triple jump (36-43/4) and pole vault (9-6).

