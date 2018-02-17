AUGUSTA — The top-seeded Greenville boys basketball team found no trouble at all in the Class D South quarterfinals.

The Lakers raced out to a big lead and never relented, running away from No. 8 Rangeley for a 56-22 win Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center. Connor DiAngelo and Devin Boone each scored 14 points to lead Greenville (17-2).

Greenville will meet No. 5 Seacoast Christian in the regional semifinals on Wednesday morning. The Lakers led by as many as 35 — 48-13 — through three quarters.

Kyle LaRochelle and Ken Thompson each scored six points for Rangeley.

This story will be updated.

