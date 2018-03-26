AUGUSTA — A driver whose vehicle struck and killed an 81-year-old pedestrian using a city crosswalk last November has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter.

Andrew P. Bilodeau, 55, of Augusta pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday when he was arraigned at the Capital Judicial Center via video from the Kennebec County jail.

The charge says Bilodeau “did recklessly, or with criminal negligence, cause the death” of Emile Morin on Nov. 18, 2017. Bilodeau had been arrested Friday and spent the weekend at the Kennebec County jail.

He sat in a wheelchair during the arraignment and could be seen using his hands on the wheels to push himself out of the camera view until a corrections officer came over to push the wheelchair. Bilodeau was represented by attorney Dennis Jones, who was lawyer of the day.

Justice William Stokes read the indictment to Bilodeau telling him the offense carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $50,000 fine and four years’ probation. A dispositional hearing in the case is set for May 15.

Augusta police who investigated the fatal accident said Morin was crossing Northern Avenue in a crosswalk at Kendall Street when he was hit shortly after 6 p.m. by Bilodeau’s 2005 Ford Taurus. Bilodeau was not injured.

Morin’s family members said he had been attending a Knights of Columbus supper that Saturday night, which was held at St. Monica Hall. Prior to that, he had gone to the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church next door. Morin lived in Augusta.

Northern Avenue was shut down to motor vehicles for a time after the accident, and Bilodeau’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

The crash occurred amid an upswing in the number of pedestrian deaths on Maine roads.

On Monday, Stokes set bail for Bilodeau at $1,000 unsecured bond with a Maine Pretrial Services contract and conditions that prohibit Bilodeau from leaving the state, from driving a motor vehicle, and from having contact with Morin’s widow and family.

Stokes also asked whether Bilodeau would be seeking court-appointed counsel or hiring his own attorney.

“I have no funds,” Bilodeau told him, and Stokes told him to fill out an application for an attorney.

“We need to get you appointed an attorney,” Stokes said. “This is a very serious charge.”

At one point during the in-custody hearings on Monday, it was unclear whether Bilodeau would be arraigned.

Jones told the judge that Bilodeau was in a bed in the intake area of the jail and indicated he was unable to see out of one eye, possibly as a result of some strokes.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.