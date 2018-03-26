With the ongoing conversation regarding gun violence in America, let’s step outside our “societal box” to look at what is really insane. Arming our teachers, putting guards at the doors of our schools, and having our children learning how to stay alive in a supposedly “safe space” – that’s insane. Opposing extensive background checks – that’s insane. And, finally and most glaringly, the availability of military grade weapons for mass consumption – that’s insane. As even conservative Justice Scalia has noted, we don’t have an unlimited right to firearms. While we do have to acknowledge that we have mentally ill folks in our society, we should also take a good look at ourselves for letting insanity rule by the law of the land. To paraphrase Pogo: “We have met the enemy and him is us.”

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

