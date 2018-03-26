ALBANY, N.Y. — UConn Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies are headed back to a familiar spot – the Final Four.

Crystal Dangerfield led the way Monday night as top-seeded UConn routed No. 2 South Carolina 94-65 to reach the national semifinals for a record 11th consecutive year.

Connecticut's Azura Stevens celebrates after scoring in the first half of the Huskies' 94-65 win over South Carolina in the Albany Regional final Monday in Albany, New York. Associated Press/Frank Franklin II Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

While the Huskies are regular participants in the Final Four, they are not the defending champions this time. Their 111-game winning streak and run of four straight national championships were stopped by a last-second overtime loss to Mississippi State in last year’s semifinals.

UConn will face Notre Dame, which beat Oregon 84-74, on Friday night in Columbus, Ohio.

“Every team starts the season saying that’s our goal, to go to the Final Four. For us, it’s an opportunity to go back to where we felt like we didn’t really give our best effort,” Auriemma said.

“We lost to a really good team. Happened in a way that was really, really disappointing. I know that we were anxious to go back and put ourselves in that same situation and see how much we’ve changed since last year.”

The Albany Regional final featured the past two NCAA champions in a rare occurrence for the women’s tournament. The Huskies (36-0) quickly turned it into a mismatch with stellar 3-point shooting.

Dangerfield scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half. Gabby Williams had 23 points as UConn scored the most points in school history for this round of the NCAA tournament.

“Tonight my teammates did a great job of finding me when I was open and I was able to knock those shots in early,” Dangerfield said.

UConn went right at South Carolina in the first half, connecting on 9 of 10 3-pointers, including 5 of 5 by Dangerfield.

Her last 3 of the second quarter made it 52-31 and delighted a crowd that included former UConn greats Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart, who helped the Huskies to four consecutive national championships. Stewart grew up two hours west of Albany.

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 as UConn shot 59 percent (37 of 63) from the field. Williams was named most outstanding player of the region.

“I think we definitely have something to prove,” Williams said of the Final Four. “Not only to the rest of the world but to ourselves as well.”

The loss ended the stellar career of A’ja Wilson of South Carolina. The unanimous AP All-American, who grew up a few miles from the Gamecocks’ campus, helped the school win its first national championship last season and guided the team to two Final Fours in her four years.

She did all she could to make it a third trip to the national semifinals.

Wilson had 27 points for South Carolina (29-7) but it wasn’t nearly enough. Coach Dawn Staley took her star out with just over three minutes left and her team down 31 points.

“We got beat by a really good UConn team,” Staley said. “We didn’t have enough to compete in the way we would have liked to. Now all is well in women’s basketball.”

This was the first time the previous two national champions met in the NCAAs since 1997 when UConn lost to Tennessee. It had happened twice before that.

Albany had the best attendance of the four regionals with more than 10,000 fans Friday night for the semifinals and 9,522 showing up Monday night. That two-day total easily eclipsed the 15,949 from 2015 when Albany last hosted the regional.

