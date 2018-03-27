BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A grand jury has indicted a Massachusetts man who police say broke into homes while the residents attended wakes or funerals.

The Cape Cod Times reports 35-year-old Randy Brunelle was indicted on seven counts Friday, including three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of larceny from a building and one count of attempt to commit a crime.

Police, who deemed Brunelle the “obit bandit,” believe he is responsible for at least three break-ins on Cape Cod. Plymouth police say he’s a suspect in five similar break-ins in their town.

Brunelle was arrested Feb. 9, after he allegedly broke into a Barnstable home while the resident attended her mother’s wake.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Brunelle’s attorney previously said his client had an addiction to heroin.

