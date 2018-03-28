South Portland police are looking for a burglar who broke into eight businesses in the Maine Mall area early Sunday morning.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police said Wednesday there is a single suspect for all the break-ins and the department released photos taken from surveillance cameras at some of the businesses.

The person who broke into eight businesses in the Maine Mall area appears to have parked a vehicle in a lot on Western Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and did not return to the vehicle until about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan/Toyota type four-door sedan. Photo courtesy of South Portland Police

The break-ins do not appear related to a spate of armed robberies of businesses in Greater Portland over the last eight days.

The burglar appears to have parked a Nissan/Toyota type four-door sedan in a lot on Western Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and did not return to the vehicle until about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

After parking, he walked to eight small businesses, mostly along Gorham Road and Maine Mall Road, pried open doors with a crow bar or similar tool, and took cash from cash registers before moving on, police said.

Employees arriving for work on Sunday morning discovered the burglaries.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man wearing dark-rimmed glasses. He was dressed in dark clothing, including gloves. Some images from surveillance cameras appear to show a light colored sweatshirt because of the night-vision aspect of the cameras.

He did not cover his face, which police say may suggest he is not from the area.

South Portland police are asking that anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect to contact Detective Scott Corbett at 207-799-5511, Ext 7449, or the anonymous tip line at 207-347-4100.

Police said they were withholding the names of the businesses because they are in the process of repairing damage and upgrading security systems.

