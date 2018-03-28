Danielle Collins got the biggest win of her pro career Wednesday night, shocking the eighth-seeded Williams 6-2, 6-3 in the Miami Open quarterfinals at Key Biscayne.

Collins needed to survive two qualifying matches before making the main draw at Key Biscayne, and will now meet sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in Thursday’s semifinals.

No qualifier has ever gone this deep at Key Biscayne, but Collins rarely faced trouble and set the tone by breaking Williams – one of the 24-year-old’s idols – with her opening chance in each set.

Ostapenko got her spot in the semifinals by ousting fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

No. 13 Sloane Stephens meets three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka in the other semifinal.

• On the men’s side, big-serving John Isner made the semifinals for the second time in four years, needing just over an hour to overpower South Korea’s Hyeon Chung 6-1, 6-4. The 14th-seeded Isner finished with 13 aces, won all but one of his 32 first-serve points and avenged a loss to the 19th-seeded Chung at Auckland in his first match of the year back in January.

Isner – who ousted second-seeded Marin Cilic earlier this week – will next face either No. 5 seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina or No. 20 Milos Raonic of Canada, who played in another quarterfinal late Wednesday night.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Kansas City Royals will be without Salvador Perez for up to six weeks after the star catcher sprained the medial collateral in his left knee while carrying a suitcase up some stairs in his home Tuesday night.

No surgery is required, and recovery can be as little as four weeks. But the freak injury leaves the Royals without one of their top hitters when they open against the White Sox on Thursday.

• Tampa Bay pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has loose bodies in his pitching elbow and will undergo arthroscopic surgery.

The 28-year-old right-hander, expected to be part of the Rays rotation after recovering from Tommy John surgery, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

• As expected, the Mets assigned Tim Tebow to Double-A Binghamton after he went 1 for 18 with 11 strikeouts in big league spring training.

The Rumble Ponies play in Portland against the Sea Dogs from April 13-15.

OBITUARY: Jesus Martinez, the younger brother of Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez who pitched for 10 seasons in the minor leagues, died Tuesday of a heart attack in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic, ESPN Deportes reported. A father of three, he was 44.

Like his older brothers Ramon and Pedro, Jesus Martinez was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the Dominican Republic. He pitched for Dodgers affiliates from 1992-97, and also spent time in the minor league systems of the Marlins, Red Sox, Mets and Indians. He received a September callup to the Dodgers in 1996 but never appeared in a game.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO GAMES: Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee has promised a clean games, pledging to improve water quality in the venue for marathon swimming and triathlon, and to ban four large Japanese construction companies charged with colluding on bids.

Muto says “special filtering screens” will be trialed this summer at the open-water swimming venue in Tokyo Bay. Last year, E.coli concentrations were found to be up to 21 times above the accepted limit.

