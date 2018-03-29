BANGOR — A former Maine high school basketball coach has pleaded guilty to drunken driving.

Carl Parker resigned his position as coach of the Bangor High School’s varsity boys team after his arrest last month. His lawyer told the Bangor Daily News that Parker pleaded guilty Wednesday because he wanted to accept responsibility for his actions.

Investigators say Parker’s blood alcohol level was measured at twice the legal limit after he crashed his car while returning from a coaches meeting. No one was injured in the wreck.

Parker was ordered to pay a $500 fine and participate in a program of counseling and community service, instead of serving jail time.

Share

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.