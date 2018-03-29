Wright-Pierce promotes Steven Hallowell to vice president

PROMOTIONS

Wright-Pierce recently announced the promotion of Steven Hallowell to vice president.

Hallowell is a professional engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He has served as senior project manager and lead project engineer on public water and wastewater systems for municipalities and utility companies.

William “Bill” Watson was named general manager of Husson University’s Southern Maine campus. Watson was previously the director of corporate partnerships and internships. Before joining Husson, he held several senior executive positions.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Zachary Conley, a representative with Modern Woodmen of America, has attained the Fraternal Insurance Counselor designation. He lives in Windham.

Scott McDonald, Scarborough, regional director of Modern Woodmen of America, earned membership in its roundtable.

The National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys recently published its list of nationally ranked criminal defense attorneys. These attorneys from Maine made the list: Amanda Jo Doherty of South Portland; David Zirschky of Westbrook; Dylan Boyd of Portland; Jason Dionne of Lewiston; Jeremy Pratt of Camden; Kristine Hanly of Portland; Leana Elyse Amaez of Brunswick; Molly Butler Bailey of Portland; William Ashe of Lyman; and William Bly of Biddeford.

Maya Bogh, co-owner and business manager of Great Northern Builders, Inc. in South Berwick, was selected as a 2017 Region A Young Professional finalist by the National Association of Home Builders. Bogh co-owns the business with her husband, Len Bogh. She is the chair of the Remodelers Council of Maine, and sits on the board of the Maine Home Builders and Remodelers Association.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Institute for Family-Owned Business named David Ciullo, chief executive officer of Career Management Associates and Dale Carnegie Maine, as the new chair.

Lindsay Skilling, chief executive officer of Gifford’s Ice Cream, was named vice chair, and

Frank O’Shea, a partner with BerryDunn, continues as the treasurer.

These retired board officers will serve on the group’s Advisory Board: Colleen McCracken, of Planet Dog, past chair; and John LeMieux, of Anton/LeMieux Financial Group, past vice chair.

The group named five new board members:

Kevin Bowman, president of Bowman Constructors

Joseph F. Capozza II, president of Capozza Tile Co.

Steve Cote, president of Chalmers Insurance Group.

Paula Mahony, President of [email protected]

Jeff Shaw, president of Clark Insurance.

The Maine Cancer Foundation welcomed four new board members.

Stephan Bachelder, Of Counsel at Preti Flaherty in Portland, who is new to the board.

Jessica Casey, a talent acquisition specialist at HealthAdvances in Waltham, Mass. Casey is a breast cancer survivor and the 2017 top donor/overall record-holder for the Tri for a Cure. She lives in Cape Elizabeth.

Laura Pfeiffenberger, senior manager at Marcum, LLP in Portland. She lives in Portland.

Dr. Tracey Weisberg, medical director at Maine Medical Center Breast Care Center. She is also a physician-owner of New England Cancer Specialists.

The Land and Garden Preserve named Sam McGee as chair of its board of directors. McGee has been a board member at the Preserve since 2007, serving as chair of the Thuya Garden Committee. He also served on the audit, development, finance, planning, and lands and trails committees.

