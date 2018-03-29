The University of Maine announced that sophomore guard Julie Brosseau is leaving the women’s basketball team to explore options at other schools.

Brosseau, 22, was third on the team in scoring last season with an 11.3-point average, and second in 3-pointers with 68. She started on a team that went 23-10, winning the America East title and reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 years.

University of Maine guard Julie Brosseau moves the ball upcourt past Texas' Ariel Atkins during an NCAA tournament first-round game in Austin, Texas, on March 17. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I had two amazing years spent here at the University of Maine that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Brosseau said in a university press release. “My desire is to continue my college career at another university.”

No reason was given for her departure. The press release added, “at this time, Brosseau is unsure of her destination.”

Brosseau, from Quebec, is the only player to announce her intention to transfer since the end of the season. But she is the fifth to leave from UMaine’s touted international recruiting class of 2016. Of those seven players, only two remain – guard Blanca Millan and forward Fanny Wadling.

Last year, four freshmen and one sophomore transferred, all of them international players.

Brosseau’s departure appears amiable.

“Julie is a tremendous basketball player, but an even better student and person, and we loved having her at UMaine,” head coach Amy Vachon said in the release. “We wish her nothing but the best as she pursues a new challenge.”

With Brosseau gone, Vachon now has four scholarships to give. She recently said she had two recruits committed. They will be announced next month.

Maine had only one player graduate from this year’s team – back-up forward Kirsten Johnson. Brosseau’s starting spot will likely be taken by 5-foot-8 Parise Rossignol of Van Buren. Rossignol was a surprise contributor off the bench and was named the America East Sixth Player of the Year.

