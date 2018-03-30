Bangor man charged with murder of 2 people found in burning truck

A 25-year-old Bangor man was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of two people whose bodies were found in a burning truck.

John De St. Croix is charged with two counts of murder, according to Bangor police.

Bangor police say the bodies of Michael Bridges, 43, and Desiree York, 36, were discovered in a box truck after a fire was doused late Wednesday. The truck was found in an area that is a popular gathering place for the city’s homeless population.

Both Bridges and York were residents of Bangor.

De St. Croix was arrested Friday at the Bangor Police Department after being interviewed by detectives.

The case remains under investigation and police anticipate filing additional charges in connection with the deaths.

Share

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.