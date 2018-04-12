Portland senior standout Terion Moss, joined by his mother, Valerie, Bulldogs coach Joe Russo and several teammates, signs his National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning to attend and play basketball at the University of Maine. Moss, Maine’s two-time Gatorade boys’ Basketball Player of the Year and the 2018 winner of the Mr. Maine Basketball Award, said going to the University of Maine is the culmination of a dream.

“I’m really happy,” said Moss, who plans to study business management. “I’ve been waiting for this day. Having my teammates and friends and teachers here supporting me, is really cool. Coach (Russo) told me I could play at the Division One level, so this is a big accomplishment for me. Having my family not far away means they come up and watch games.”

“It’s quite an honor for all of us, especially for this young man and his family,” said Russo. “I’m delighted. It’s well-deserved. He always put the team first. His talent was second-to-none. He did it with humility, dignity and a great attitude. His passion for the game is second to none, so I don’t see why he won’t be able to continue this at UMO.”

See the story in The Forecaster

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.