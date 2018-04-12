CUMBERLAND — Cooper May finished with three goals and two assists Thursday to lead Yarmouth to an 8-4 victory against Greely in a Western Maine Conference boys’ lacrosse opener.

Thursday was the opening day for the high school spring sports season.

Ben Kennedy had two goals for Greely, which trailed 5-2 in the first half.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 11, ERSKINE ACADEMY 6: Nate Simmons, Nolan Michael and Liam Cullina each scored three goals as Lincoln Academy won at Newcastle.

Ethan Avantaggio and Dakota Nutter added goals for Lincoln.

BRUNSWICK 19, CONY 1: Aiden Glover had five goals and three assists, Max Gramins and Nolan Lyne each had three goals and one assist, and the Dragons won at Augusta.

Tyler Nadeau and Nick Munn each added three goals for Brunswick, which led 12-1 at halftime.

Dalton Bowie scored the goal for Cony.

MESSALONSKEE 15, CAMDEN HILLS 4: Austin Pelletier had four goals and four assists as Messalonskee rolled at Camden.

Colin Kinney and Alden Balboni also had four goals each for the Eagles. Dawson Charles added three goals.

Thomas Geriebel had two goals for the Windjammers.

GARDINER 14, MT. BLUE 2: Gardiner shook off a sloppy and uneven start with an impressive second half and the Tigers rolled at Gardiner.

Cody Rizzo led Gardiner with four goals and an assist, and Sloan Berthiaume and Marshall Clements added hat tricks. Matt Boynton registered five assists.

The Tigers scored four goals in a span of 3:17 late in the third quarter, helping to turn a 5-2 game at halftime into a 10-2 lead through three quarters.

BASEBALL

BIDDEFORD 5, MARSHWOOD 3: Brice Springer had seven strikeouts and allowed two earned runs for the Tigers, who rallied for three runs in the sixth inning at Biddeford.

Nate Curtis had two hits for Marshwood, which scored twice in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead.

Correction: This story was updated at 7:37 a.m. on April 13, 2018 to correct the spelling of the name of the Biddeford pitcher.

