Jacob Brydson had five goals and four assists Friday to lead Cape Elizabeth to an 18-9 victory against Waynflete in a boys’ lacrosse opener at Fore River Fields.

Archie McEvoy added four goals, and Tate Perkins and Killian Lathrop had two apiece for the Capers.

Hank Duvall had four goals and two assists for Waynflete.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 15, LAKE REGION 3: Ryan Baker had five goals, Mason Parks added four and Reese Farrell had six assists for the Panthers in an opener at Yarmouth.

PORTLAND 13, WINDHAM 8: Reilly O’Brien had seven goals and two assists for the Bulldogs, who used a 7-2 run in the second half to pull away at Portland.

Kevin Moore added three goals and Sam Shaw had two assists for Portland.

Grant Jacobson and Thomas Lekowski scored two goals apiece for Windham.

SOUTH PORTLAND 14, DEERING 10: Cooper Mehlhorn scored six goals to lead the Red Riots in an opener at Portland.

Jack Tierney added two goals for South Portland, which led 7-3 at the half.

Nick James scored four goals for Deering, and Zach Harvey and Jonah Peterson added two each.

Max Morrione stopped 14 shots for Deering. Quinn Watson had six saves for South Portland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 16, GORHAM 7: Noah Edborg had six goals and one assist, and Jack Webb added three goals for the Golden Trojans, who used a 9-2 run in the second and third quarters to win an opener at Saco.

Tom Levasseur chipped in with two goals and four assists, and Ean Patry finished with seven saves for Thornton.

MASSABESIC 13, BIDDEFORD 8: Brandon Johnstone and Max Irons each scored three goals to lead the Mustangs in an opener at Waterboro.

Cam Roy, Jacob Travis and Ryan St. Laurent each added two goals for Massabesic.

Nick McSorley scored twice for Biddeford.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 17, MT. ARARAT 1: Lauren Pickett scored six goals, and Ally Turner and Kaitlyn Smith each added five as Messalonskee won an opener at Oakland.

Abigayle Barney also scored for Messalonskee. Zoe McNally had the Mt. Ararat goal, with just under 15 minutes remaining.

BASEBALL

TRAIP ACADEMY 10, BUCKFIELD 0: Shane MacNeill had two hits, scored three runs and earned the win for the Rangers in an opener at Kittery.

MacNeill allowed one hit across four innings, striking out six. Tyler Apodaca recorded two hits and three RBI for Traip, and pitched two innings of relief with five strikeouts.

Buckfield managed two hits, on singles by Zach Grover and Tom Sullivan.

SOFTBALL

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, BUCKFIELD 0: Reilly Eddy struck out 16 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning for the Rangers in an opener at Kittery.

The Bucks broke up the no-hitter on a Cara Merrill triple.

Julia Dow pitched a four-hitter for Buckfield, all singles.

The Rangers scored in the first inning, then added runs in the third and fifth. Addy Hale had a pair of hits for Traip, which took advantage of four Buckfield errors.

