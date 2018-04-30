LOS ANGELES — NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” topped the Daytime Emmy Awards, capturing five trophies including best drama series and lead actor honors for veteran performer James Reynolds.

Reynolds, who began playing Abe Carver on the drama in 1981, is the third African-American to win in the category, with more than 30 years separating him from Darnell Williams’ 1985 victory for “All My Children.” Al Freeman Jr. was the groundbreaker, winning for “One Life to Live” in 1979.

James Reynolds accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Days of Our Lives" at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Richard Shotwell/Invision via Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

In the scene that Reynolds submitted for awards consideration, his character confronts an off-duty law enforcement officer who shot Carver’s son, wrongly believing he was armed, according to the Gold Derby awards website. “Days of Our Lives” also claimed trophies for its writing and directing teams and supporting actor Greg Vaughan at Sunday’s ceremony.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” won its second consecutive trophy for best morning program, amid rocky times for two other shows. Sexual misconduct allegations led to the 2017 exits of Matt Lauer from NBC’s “Today” and Charlie Rose from “CBS This Morning.”

“The Talk” was honored as best entertainment talk show, with the award for best entertainment talk host shared by “The Real” co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

“The Dr. Oz Show” received the award for informative talk show, with Steve Harvey named best informative talk show host for “Steve.”

ABC’s “General Hospital” and CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” each won two awards, including best actress Eileen Davidson and supporting actress Camryn Grimes for “Y&R.”

Other winners at the 45th Daytime Emmy ceremony hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood included:

n “Entertainment Tonight,” entertainment news program.

n Wayne Brady, game show host for “Let’s Make a Deal.”

n Lidia Bastianich, culinary host for PBS’ “Lidia’s Kitchen.”

n “The Price is Right,” game show.

—From news services

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.