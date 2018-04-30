HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized “to continue regaining strength” as he recovers from an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife’s funeral, a family spokesman said Monday.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He is being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush, 93, “is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon.”

McGrath has previously said that Bush hopes to travel next month to his family’s home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

