I am pleased to announce my candidacy for judge of probate for Cumberland County as a Democrat. I currently have a solo law practice in Portland, which I have maintained for almost 30 years.

I am a native of Portland, having grown up on Munjoy Hill, where my parents had a mom-and-pop grocery store for many years. I continue to reside in Portland.

I graduated from Portland High School as valedictorian, followed, in 1970, by my bachelor of arts degree from Bowdoin College. I received my master’s degree in psychology from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Subsequently I graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 1987.

After graduating from law school, I served as a law clerk to U.S. Claims Court Judge Thomas J. Lydon in Washington, D.C., followed by two years as law clerk in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Portland. As a law clerk, I had the opportunity to actively participate in the judicial process.

My current general law practice includes bankruptcy, wills and estates and co-guardian work, as well as child protective, mental health and criminal cases.

I would like to serve Cumberland County residents in this capacity because it reflects the work that I have done on behalf of many over the course of 30 years, and I can continue to serve Cumberland County residents in related areas of the law.

Rubin Segal

Portland

