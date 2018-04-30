BATH — Chloe Jones didn’t allow a hit for 42/3 innings and finished with a four-hit shutout Monday as Oceanside defeated Morse 7-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference softball game.

Jones struck out 12 for the Mariners (3-1).

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the third when Abby Veilleux singled in Jessica Watkinson. Oceanside added three-run rallies in the fourth and seventh. Watkinson hit a two-run in the fourth and Casey Pine a two-run homer in the seventh.

Micailah Albertson delivered the first hit for Morse (3-1), a two-out double just inside the left-field line. Jones stranded her, and worked around singles by Maddy Mitchell and Sierra Wallace in the sixth.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, LAKE REGION 0: Ali Martel threw a two-hitter, striking out 12 as the Patriots (3-2) beat the Lakers (2-3) at Naples.

Martel and Alex Thayer hit RBI triples in the fifth inning that put the Patriots ahead 4-0.

Gray-New Gloucester took a 1-0 lead in the first when Thayer scored on a groundout by Jordan Grant.

Haley Fernald allowed four runs on eight hits, striking out 12 for Lake Region.

THORNTON ACADEMY 11, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY/FALMOUTH 0: Olivia Howe hit a two-run homer and Louisa Colucci added an RBI triple during a six-run third inning as the Trojans (4-0) rolled past the Lions (1-3) at Falmouth.

Kaitlin Verreault of Thornton yielded one hit, striking out seven.

Howe hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Amanda Bogardus finished with three hits and an RBI. Elizabeth Kennedy tripled for the Lions.

BONNY EAGLE 9, BIDDEFORD 3: Sydney Gillingham went 2 for 2 with a walk and drove in three runs, and Makala Greene added a pair of hits and two RBI for the Scots (2-3), who opened a 9-0 lead and downed the Tigers (1-2) at Standish.

Hannah Kaspereen had a triple and single, and scored twice for Bonny Eagle.

MASSABESIC 9, PORTLAND 1: Lacey Bean went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI, Grace Tutt tripled twice and the Mustangs (2-2) cruised past the Bulldogs (3-2) at Waterboro.

Cayleigh Morris of Massabesic struck out 11, allowing one run on four hits.

GORHAM 10, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Grace McGouldrick went 3 for 4, including a pair of triples, with an RBI and three runs for the Rams (2-2), who sent 11 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth inning and beat the Red Riots (4-1) at Gorham.

Lydia Drew added an RBI double in the fifth.

POLAND 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Chloe Tufts had two hits, broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a double scoring Kailyn Eskuri, and the Knights (3-2) went on to beat the Raiders (2-2) at Poland.

Ally Gagne threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Poland.

Eskuri and Shelby Lafrinea each added two hits and an RBI.

Emila DeSanctis of Fryeburg allowed four runs on eight hits, striking out three.

WESTBROOK 18, DEERING 1: Elizabeth Cole drove in eight runs with four hits, including two triples, as the Blue Blazes (2-3) downed the Rams (0-6) in five innings at Portland.

Camryn LaPierre, Kiana Fuller and Desiree Hodgkins each drove in three runs for Westbrook, which led 9-0 after two innings.

WELLS 12, FREEPORT 3: Olivia Durfee drove in three runs on two hits and scored three times as the Warriors (2-2) defeated Freeport (0-3) at Wells.

Karissa Kenyon pitched a two-hitter for Wells, striking out eight.

WINDHAM 17, CHEVERUS/NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4: Chloe Wilcox lofted a three-run homer in the second inning as Windham (4-0) scored four times to open a 9-0 lead en route to a five-inning victory against the Stags (0-4) at Portland.

Wilcox finished with seven RBI and three runs. Wilcox and Lauren Talbot had three hits for the Eagles, with Talbot scoring four times. Katelyn Troiano and Alex Morang of Windham each had two hits and combined for five RBI.

MARSHWOOD 19, SANFORD 6: Lauren Liedemann-Smith was 4 for 4, including a two-run single in an eight-run second as the Hawks (1-1) rolled by the Spartans (2-3) in five innings at South Berwick.

Molly Glidden drove in four runs in a 10-run fourth for Marshwood.

YORK 6, GREELY 0: Abby Orso had three hits, scored twice and struck out 12 for the Wildcats (2-0), who scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Rangers (3-2) at Cumberland.

Kelsey Currier struck out 13 for Greely.

LACROSSE

WELLS 11, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 6: Kristina Moody had five goals for the Warriors, who led 5-4 at halftime, then pulled away in an opener at Wells.

Kylie Belanger added three goals for Wells. Franny Ramsdell, Jade Petrie and Rhiannon McQuade also scored.

MARSHWOOD 10, SOUTH PORTLAND 4: Marin Smith scored three goals with two assists, Olivia Melton added two goals and the Hawks (1-1) pulled away from the Red Riots (0-2) at South Portland.

Ruby Albers, Nicole Villinski and Meagan Wentworth also scored for Marshwood, which led 6-3 at halftime.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.