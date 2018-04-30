A Scarborough woman pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $500,000 from a dentist and a doctor.

Carrie Caporino, 46, entered the guilty pleas in U.S. District Court in Portland to two counts of embezzlement and one count of Social Security number fraud.

According to authorities, from 2014 to 2016, Caporino embezzled about $295,000 from a dental practice by putting personal charges on office credit cards, using money from the practice to pay a personal credit card bill and a PayPal account, and by writing office checks to cover personal bills, including her rent.

The dental practice, which is not named in court documents, has offices in Portland, Biddeford and Yarmouth.

In 2016 and 2017, federal officials said, Caporino embezzled about $253,000 from a Falmouth doctor by depositing checks intended for the doctor into her personal checking account. She also wrote unauthorized office checks to herself, authorities said.

The Falmouth physician is not identified by name in court documents and is only referred to as the “victim” by the FBI agent who investigated the case.

According to the charges, Caporino also used a Social Security number that was not assigned to her to apply for health insurance when she worked for the dentist.

She faces up to 10 years in prison on the embezzlement counts and up to five years on the Social Security count, along with fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

Staff Writer Dennis Hoey contributed to this report.

Edward D. Murphy can be contacted at 791-6465 or at:

[email protected]

