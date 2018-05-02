BIDDEFORD — Taylor Wildes singled home Chantel Perreault to cap a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh as Biddeford earned a 7-6 win over Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth in an SMAA softball game Wednesday.

Perreault tied the game with a single that drove in Brook Davis and Alexis Matteau.

GIRLS' AND BOYS' LACROSSE POLLS The top 10 lacrosse teams in Maine, as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal, Forecaster, Times Record and Journal Tribune, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points. BOYS 1. Falmouth (2) 54 2. South Portland (1) 50 3. Thornton Acad. (1) 46 4. Yarmouth (1) 44 5. Brunswick (1) 42 6. Portland 23 7. Lewiston 18 8. Cape Elizabeth 16 9. Greely 12 10. Messalonskee 10 GIRLS 1. Massabesic (3) 57 2. Kennebunk (3) 56 3. Yarmouth 39 4. Falmouth 37 5. Messalonskee 32 6. Waynflete 21 7. Cape Elizabeth 20 8. Lewiston 18 9. Windham 15 10. Deering 10 Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

MGA (1-5) took a 6-2 lead in the fifth when Jill Joyce hit a two-run double, scoring Liberty Ladd and Holly Akey.

Ladd finished with three hits. Davis had four hits for Biddeford (2-2).

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, MARSHWOOD 7: The Golden Trojans (6-0) rallied from a 6-1 deficit to edge the Hawks (1-3) at Saco.

Kaitlin Verreault went 2 for 3 with a home run and a single, and Hannah Collins also had two hits.

Louisa Colucci picked up the victory, allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out 12.

Emersyn Stevens paced Marshwood with a single and a double.

PORTLAND 13, SANFORD 8: Jess Brown went 4 for 5 with four RBI and four runs scored, and the Bulldogs (4-2) built a 13-1 lead before holding off a late rally from the Spartans (1-6) at Sanford.

Elaina Legere and Sydney Gilbert each had a pair of hits for Portland, and Kitiara Rosmus added a triple.

Marli Wilson, Molly Boissonneault, Sara Boissonneault and Kaitlyn Farmer each had two hits for Sanford, which got three runs in the fourth and four in the seventh.

GORHAM 8, WINDHAM 7: Shayla Harris had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Rams (3-2) over the Eagles (3-2) in Windham.

Gorham used a five-run fifth inning to take a 7-2 lead, as Harris and Michelle Rowe each hit a two-run single.

Erin Elder hit a solo homer for Windham in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 8-6.

MASSABESIC 16, SOUTH PORTLAND 10: Grace Tutt led off the game with a home run to trigger a six-run first inning, and the Mustangs (3-2) held off the Red Riots (4-2) in South Portland.

Tutt added a triple, and Lacey Bean went 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBI. Alyvia Cormier added three hits, and Emily Morris and Janelle Sperdakos each had two.

Chloe Grant went 4 for 4 with two runs scored for South Portland, which cut the deficit to 12-10 in the fifth inning before Massabesic tacked on four runs in the seventh.

Grace Rende collected a double and two singles for the Riots.

KENNEBUNK 17, WESTBROOK 8: Lydia Howarth and Brittney Gregoire each hit a three-run homer to lead the Rams (3-3) over the Blue Blazes (3-4) in Westbrook.

Howarth homered in the first inning, and Gregoire added her blast in the sixth. Emily Hogue earned the pitching win and recorded three hits.

Angelica Johns had three hits for Westbrook, and Allyson LaPierre hit a two-run double.

BONNY EAGLE 17, DEERING 0: Morgan Doughty allowed just a pair of singles, and the Scots (3-3) scored at least three runs in each inning of a five-inning victory over the Rams (0-7) at Standish.

Sydney Gillingham paced the offense for Bonny Eagle, going 4 for 4 with five RBI and four runs scored. Sadie Denico and Makala Greene each added a pair of hits.

YARMOUTH 7, POLAND 3: Cate Ralph hit a three-run homer, Tasha Powers doubled twice, and the Clippers (1-2) beat the Knights (4-3) in Poland.

Ralph’s home run in the third inning put Yarmouth ahead 4-3.

Powers hit an RBI double in the fifth, and Hannah Merrill drove in Lydia Guay with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-3.

Amanda’lyn Gagne and Shelby Lafrinea each had a single and a double for Poland.

WELLS 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Karissa Kenyon threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Warriors (3-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to get past the Hawks (4-1) in Wells.

Anya Chase and Olivia Clay each hit a two-run double for Wells. Chase went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

GREELY 12, FREEPORT 0: Kelsey Currier threw a one-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts, and the Rangers (4-2) scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Falcons (0-4) in a mercy-rule game at Cumberland.

Hannah Johnston paced a 13-hit attack with three hits. Currier had two doubles, and Maddie Rawnsley chipped in with a pair of singles.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 13, ST. DOMINIC 1: Paige O’Connell hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and drove in five runs as the Raiders (3-2) rolled past the Saints (2-2) in five innings in Fryeburg.

Morgan Fusco went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI for Fryeburg, which scored five runs in the fifth to end the game.

Lucy Frenette hit an RBI single in the fourth for the Saints.

LAKE REGION 14, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Delaney Meserve had four hits and four RBI to lead the Lakers (4-3) over the Seagulls (1-3) in six innings in Naples.

Maddie Rock added three hits, including a solo home run.

Morgan Howlett-Brown recorded three hits for Old Orchard Beach.

MADISON 1, WINTHROP 0: Lauria LeBlanc pitched a one-hitter and the Bulldogs (5-0) scratched out a run in the sixth inning to beat the Ramblers (1-2) in Winthrop.

Madison scored its run when leadoff hitter Ashley Emery slapped a one-out single to right, raced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Whitney Bess and came home on a wild pitch.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 20, MT. ABRAM 3: Emily Kaplan, Emily Chasse and Mackenzie Boucher each had three hits as the Mustangs (3-1) rolled to a five-inning win over the Roadrunners (0-6) in Salem.

Haylee Langlois roped a pair of doubles for Monmouth, which scored seven runs in the first and five in both the third and fourth innings.

OAK HILL 6, LISBON 1: Winning pitcher Sadie Waterman had three hits, scored three times and drove in a run for the Raiders (5-1) in a win over the Greyhounds (3-1) in Lisbon Falls.

LACROSSE

LAKE REGION 14, WELLS 4: Lauren Jakobs scored five goals and the Lakers (2-1) jumped out to a 9-1 halftime lead en route to a win over the Warriors (1-10) in Wells.

Lindsey Keenan had four assists for Lake Region.

Franny Ramsdell scored twice for Wells.

YORK 11, FREEPORT 7: Cassandra Reinertson collected three goals and two assists as the Wildcats (2-2) beat the Falcons (2-2) in York.

Lillian Reinertson and Martha McCaddin also scored three goals apiece for York.

Taylor Rinaldi paced Freeport with three goals. Margaret Murray added two.

