MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
Otisfield community lunch, featuring meatloaf, hash brown casserole, corn, salads and cake. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Free. Donations appreciated.
Community supper, featuring burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, garden salad and homemade desserts. 5 p.m. Wayne Community Church, 22 Old Winthrop Road, Wayne. $8, $5 for children. 685-9005.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.
Public supper, featuring spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. American Legion Post, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. $8, $5 for ages 12 and under. Door prize and raffles.
Souper supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free.
SATURDAY
Baked bean supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. 787-2661.
Bean supper, with two kinds of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, homemade brown bread and pie. 4:30 p.m. North Saco Congregational Christian Church, Flag Pond Road, Saco. $7, $3.50 for children. 282-0958.
Turkey pie supper and silent auction, 5 p.m. South China Community Church, 246 Village St., South China. $8. 462-2175.
Baked beans and casserole supper, with salads and pies. 5:30 p.m. Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lakeview Drive, Smithfield. $6, $3 for children.
