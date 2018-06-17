Haims lives with her family in Portland and enjoys writing poetry and fictional stories inspired by the natural world. In 2014 she was accepted into The Telling Room’s Young Emerging Authors Program and wrote and published a book in one year. Haims attended the 2018 New England Young Writers’ Conference at Bread Loaf in Vermont in the spring, where she focused on poetry.

An Army of Song Birds

Like a barrel of powder pink bouncy balls

tipped over, down the flights of stairs

and into the underground city

we all stood waiting

shoulder to shoulder, voice over voice

and the scent of cigarettes mingling with our out-breaths of protest

all of us packed to the curb like sun sweetened

grapes pressed into wine, pressed into one,

we became an army of song birds,

the trumpet moaning above us

“We Shall Overcome”

and we followed that melody,

signs held high, hearts pumping

frothy cream soda and resistance through our veins,

wearing melon rind smiles, dripping with pride

because for that moment, we were the resistance.

A nation of cat-hatted, nasty women,

who strode down the roads of revolution like

red lipped Paul Revere’s

lighting the world on fire as if to say,

the British are coming. We are coming.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.