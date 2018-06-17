Haims lives with her family in Portland and enjoys writing poetry and fictional stories inspired by the natural world. In 2014 she was accepted into The Telling Room’s Young Emerging Authors Program and wrote and published a book in one year. Haims attended the 2018 New England Young Writers’ Conference at Bread Loaf in Vermont in the spring, where she focused on poetry.
An Army of Song Birds
Like a barrel of powder pink bouncy balls
tipped over, down the flights of stairs
and into the underground city
we all stood waiting
shoulder to shoulder, voice over voice
and the scent of cigarettes mingling with our out-breaths of protest
all of us packed to the curb like sun sweetened
grapes pressed into wine, pressed into one,
we became an army of song birds,
the trumpet moaning above us
“We Shall Overcome”
and we followed that melody,
signs held high, hearts pumping
frothy cream soda and resistance through our veins,
wearing melon rind smiles, dripping with pride
because for that moment, we were the resistance.
A nation of cat-hatted, nasty women,
who strode down the roads of revolution like
red lipped Paul Revere’s
lighting the world on fire as if to say,
the British are coming. We are coming.
-
