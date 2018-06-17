Salpicon, which means hodgepodge in Spanish, is a dish of one or more ingredients diced or minced and bound with a sauce. Leftover fish is not always an appetizing prospect. But making one trip to the fish counter, buying double your typical amount of flaky white fish, cooking it once and using it in two different (but equally delicious) dishes is a plan that is sustainable on many levels. Here is a dish that makes very good use of the last night’s simply broiled Acadian redfish, smoked mackerel, baked pollock, sauteed whiting or grilled spicy marinated dogfish kebabs.

Serves 4

11/2 cups cooked flaky white fish

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

4 radishes, thinly sliced

4 scallions, all parts, thinly sliced

1 small red hot chili, finely chopped

2 limes

1 avocado, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt

8 warm corn tortillas

Hot sauce

Flake the fish with 2 forks and gently toss with cilantro, mint, radishes scallions, chili, zest and juice of 1 lime, avocado and olive oil. Season with salt. Serve with warm tortillas, the second lime cut into wedges, and hot sauce.

