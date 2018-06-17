HERAT, Afghanistan — After two days of rising hopes across the country, Taliban leaders Sunday brusquely rejected the government’s proposal to extend a three-day cease-fire and said they were ordering all insurgent fighters to resume operations against “the foreign invaders and their internal supporters.”

The insurgents’ terse announcement came as thousands of Taliban fighters continued swarming into cities and towns to celebrate the three-day Eid holiday, mingling cordially with civilians, hugging policemen and posing for selfies. Many remained armed, however, raising concerns about whether their presence would turn menacing after the current truce expired at midnight.

In Kabul, the capital, a group of insurgents milling in the streets was heard shouting, “Death to America” after the truce extension was rebuffed, according to a video posted on social media by Afghan journalists. In Paktika province, another post said Taliban fighters meeting with local residents had fired shots and torn up Afghan flags.

There were also scattered but unconfirmed reports late Sunday of Taliban fighters regrouping or opening fire on Afghan forces in Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar and Zabul provinces – long before the official cease-fire was to end at midnight.

Adding to the ominous and swift change in mood, a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people in the eastern city of Jalalabad, detonating outside the governor’s compound where several hundred Taliban members and local officials were meeting to celebrate the third day of the holiday cease-fire.

A nearly identical attack in the same province killed 36 people Saturday. Both were reported to be carried out by the Islamic State militia, which was not included in the truce. The separate group of foreign-backed extremists has competed with the Taliban but also collaborated with them at times.

On Friday and Saturday, dozens of such peaceful gatherings were held in cities and towns across the country, generating hopes that the festive religious atmosphere would create a momentum for peace. But the statement Sunday by a Taliban spokesman rejected that notion. “Our cease-fire was announced for the peacefulness of the people” during Eid, “but it ends this evening,” the statement said.

President Ashraf Ghani announced a unilateral cease-fire one week before Eid, and after the Taliban’s positive response, he called on the group Saturday to extend it beyond the holiday. He also offered to release Taliban prisoners and provide medical aid to their wounded. He called for peace talks and said he would be willing to discuss all Taliban concerns, including their repeated demands that foreign troops leave the country.

American officials praised his offer, and U.S. military officials in Kabul said Saturday that they would “honor” an extended truce, even acknowledging that the future role of foreign military forces should be part of peace talks.

There was no public comment Sunday by Ghani or other government officials on the Taliban snub.

