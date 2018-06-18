James Bell pitched five shut-out innings to lead Bibeau & Company to a 6-0 win over B&M to win the City of Portland Little League Championship on Monday, June 11.

Henry Bibeau pitched the sixth inning to close out the game, which was played at Payson Park in Portland.

Bibeau & Company team members pictured are: back row, left to right: Henry Bibeau, James Bell, Michael Rogers (assistant coach), Jack Martin, James Ellenwood, Jack Brewer, Brendan Rogers, Bob Milliken (assistant coach), Duncan Holt, JC Morrison (assistant coach), Art Bibeau (manager); middle row, left to right: Andrew Cook, Lucas Milliken, Joseph Mancini, Coleman Cooper; front row: Malcolm Sprague Submitted photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

