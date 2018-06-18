James Bell pitched five shut-out innings to lead Bibeau & Company to a 6-0 win over B&M to win the City of Portland Little League Championship on Monday, June 11.
Henry Bibeau pitched the sixth inning to close out the game, which was played at Payson Park in Portland.
-
Nation & World
School honoring Confederate general to be renamed for Obama
-
Local & State
Kennebec Water District says brown water is safe for Waterville area residents to drink
-
Cops & Courts
Charges could be dropped against former Portland police officer
-
Politics
Advocacy group responds to LePage in Medicaid lawsuit
-
Local & State
Energy official refuses to identify members of governor's wind panel