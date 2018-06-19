As I write this on Father’s Day, I cannot help but think of the over 2,000 children who are currently separated from their parents because of the Trump administration policy on immigration. If my father were alive, he would be appalled at this practice. My father was an amazing person and lived his life for his family. Family was precious to him, and I was lucky enough to know that this was what he believed.
My father also taught me that all human beings deserve respect. And I saw him put this belief into practice many times.
My father was also proud to be an American and served at Pearl Harbor for four years during World War II. He most certainly would not be proud of how America is treating these families by ripping them apart.
While there might be no easy solution to immigration, this practice is inhumane. To argue otherwise is nothing less than shocking and dreadful.
Lucy Breslin
South Portland
-
Nation & World
School honoring Confederate general to be renamed for Obama
-
Local & State
Kennebec Water District says brown water is safe for Waterville area residents to drink
-
Cops & Courts
Charges could be dropped against former Portland police officer
-
Politics
Advocacy group responds to LePage in Medicaid lawsuit
-
Local & State
Energy official refuses to identify members of governor's wind panel