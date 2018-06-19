As I write this on Father’s Day, I cannot help but think of the over 2,000 children who are currently separated from their parents because of the Trump administration policy on immigration. If my father were alive, he would be appalled at this practice. My father was an amazing person and lived his life for his family. Family was precious to him, and I was lucky enough to know that this was what he believed.

My father also taught me that all human beings deserve respect. And I saw him put this belief into practice many times.

My father was also proud to be an American and served at Pearl Harbor for four years during World War II. He most certainly would not be proud of how America is treating these families by ripping them apart.

While there might be no easy solution to immigration, this practice is inhumane. To argue otherwise is nothing less than shocking and dreadful.

Lucy Breslin

South Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.