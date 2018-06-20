Don and Cindy Roy, the husband-and-wife Franco-American musical team from Gorham, were named National Heritage Fellows by the National Endowment for the Arts on Wednesday, one of the top cultural honors in the country.

The fellowships, awarded annually, highlight the breadth and excellence of the artistic traditions found in communities all across the United States. The nine 2018 recipients will receive $25,000 and be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., in the fall.

“The 2018 NEA National Heritage Fellows have dedicated their lives to mastering these distinctive art forms and sharing them with new audiences both within their communities and nationwide,” said the NEA’s acting chair, Mary Anne Carter, in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating them and their incredible artistic accomplishments this fall.”

Don and Cindy Roy both grew up in French families, and their ancestors came to the United States, emigrating from Canada – Don’s grandparents from Quebec, Cindy’s from Prince Edward Island. Don is a fiddler, and Cindy plays piano.

For a profile last year, Don Roy told the Press Herald he learned to play by ear and picked his way through songs by following his intuition. “We had a record player that had 16 speeds on it, and I figured out real quick if I slowed it down to 16 and tuned my fiddle up a half a step, I was right on. The record was going slow so I could follow it. I spent hours doing that. I wore out records and scratched them all up,” he said.

The Roys are the ninth National Heritage Fellows from Maine. Most recently, basketmaker Theresa Secord won the honor in 2016.

This story will be updated.

