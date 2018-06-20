Nine boys’ lacrosse players from southern Maine have been named 2018 Maine Area US Lacrosse All-Americans.

Falmouth senior defender Brendan Hickey is the lone repeat selection. He is joined on this year’s list by juniors Aiden Glover of Brunswick, Riley Reed of Falmouth, Cooper Mehlhorn of South Portland, C.J. LaBreck of Thornton Academy, and Miles Lipton of Waynflete, and seniors Finnegan Raymond of Cape Elizabeth, Noah Edborg of Thornton Academy, and Hank Duvall of Waynflete.

Finn Cawley of Cheverus was honored with the Maine US Lacrosse Bob Scott Award for his service to his team, school and community. Windham’s Peter Small was named Maine US Lacrosse Coach of the Year.

Receiving US Lacrosse All-Academic recognition were Cawley, Max Gramins of Brunswick, Henry Farnham of Falmouth, Michael Guertler of Yarmouth, Alden Balboni of Messalonskee, Tommy McCarthy of York, Spencer Frahn of Edward Little, and Chandler Bilodeau and Wyatt LeBlanc of Thornton Academy.

