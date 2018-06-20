CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The U.S. government is stepping up efforts to protect the planet from incoming asteroids that could wipe out entire regions or even continents.
The National Science and Technology Council released a report Wednesday calling for improved asteroid detection, tracking and deflection. NASA is participating, along with federal emergency, military, White House and other officials.
For now, scientists know of no asteroids or comets heading our way. But one could sneak up on us, and that’s why the government wants a better plan.
NASA’s planetary defense officer, Lindley Johnson, said scientists have found 95 percent of all these near-Earth objects measuring two-thirds of a mile or bigger. But the hunt is still on for the remaining 5 percent and smaller rocks that could still inflict big damage.
Altogether, NASA has cataloged 18,310 objects of all sizes. Slightly more than 800 are 460 feet or bigger.
There’s no quick solution if a space rock is suddenly days, weeks or even months from striking, according to Johnson. But such short notice would give the world time, at least, to evacuate the area it might hit, he said.
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Maine delegation should help Congress reassert power to declare war
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If Cape institutes fee at Fort Williams, nearby towns should charge fees too
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Many children will go hungry if SNAP benefits are reduced
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Give DHHS the resources to do what's best for children, families
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Anti-hunger food program sustains many students, supports their future