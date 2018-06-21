Cape Elizabeth catcher Brendan Tinsman was named the winner of the Dr. John Winkin Award, presented Thursday to the top senior baseball player in Maine.
The Western Maine Conference Class B Player of the Year, Tinsman will continue his baseball career at Wake Forest University.
“There were a lot of great finalists out there. I’m very grateful they chose me the winner,” Tinsman said.
“After I won Gatorade Player of the Year, there was just one more thing that I really wanted to win, and I got it and I’m extremely grateful for all the awards this year.”
Other finalists were Evan Bess of Carrabec/Madison, Jacob Bickford of Dexter, Cam Cousins of Wells, Dean Grass of Bangor Christian, Grant Hartley of Edward Little, Cam King of Portland, Shane MacNeill of Traip Academy and Pedro Matos of Maine Central Institute.
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Fightin Phils roll past Sea Dogs, 9-1
-
Nation & World
Tabloid allegedly let Trump lawyer review stories
-
Nation & World
First lady Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
-
News
Study says methane leaks offset benefit of burning natural gas
-
Nation & World
Treacherous migration may take toll on Monarch butterfly populations