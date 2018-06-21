NEW YORK — Demi Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but her new song indicates she may no longer be sober.

The pop star released “Sober ” on YouTube on Thursday, singing lyrics like: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

Lovato tweeted a link to the song with the words “My truth.”

The singer-actress struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues, entering rehab in 2010. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years.

