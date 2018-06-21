LEWISTON — A man who has criminal convictions in Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo and Somerset counties made his first appearance Wednesday in Lewiston District Court on a charge of elevated aggravated assault in connection with a shooting in Lewiston just before dawn Saturday.

Jordan Waterman, 26, of Lewiston has also been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm and violation of conditions of release.

Waterman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a brief chase at an apartment building on Howe Street, and held overnight at the Androscoggin County Jail on $150,000 cash bail.

He was charged with refusing to submit to arrest as a result of that chase.

Representing Waterman for purposes of Wednesday’s proceeding only, lawyer Lorne Fairbanks argued that Waterman be released on $1,000 cash bail, noting the defendant has lived in Maine for the past 15 years and has close family contacts in the Portland area.

Assistant District Attorney Pat Regan argued that, given Waterman’s criminal history, cash bail should be substantial and asked the court to set in at $50,000 cash, which cannot be paid by a third party.

Regan also asked that Waterman be held without bail until July 12, when a motion for revocation of existing bail on an outstanding theft charge would be heard. That bail amount is $750.

After reading through the police affidavit in support of Waterman’s arrest, Judge Nancy Carlson expressed concern over Waterman’s past violent convictions and said, “I have a concern for public safety and flight risk.”

She set bail at $50,000 cash, and ordered Waterman held without bail until the July 12 hearing. He is also not allowed to possess weapons, and may not have contact with the victim or two other people in connection with the case.

According to Lewiston Detective Thomas Murphy’s affidavit in support of Waterman’s arrest, police received a 911 call at 4:17 a.m. Saturday reporting a fight at the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. Officers checked the area but found no one.

At 4:48 a.m. — 31 minutes later — a 911 call was received from Jeffrey Locklear, who was at his apartment on Pierce Street and who said he had been shot in the leg. When police arrived, they had Locklear transported to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound on his right leg.

According to the affidavit, Locklear told police “he had been shot by Jordan Nieves, aka Jordan Waterman.”

Locklear, who is 26, told police Waterman and another man had confronted him on Horton Street, where Waterman pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at Locklear. As Locklear backed away, Waterman followed him, catching up with him at the corner of Bartlett and Pine streets.

According to Murphy, the city’s video-surveillance system captured images of Locklear and Waterman fighting. In the image, the third man could be seen trying to hit and kick Locklear.

As Locklear walked away, the video shows Waterman leaning up against a building and appearing to take aim, firing a single shot.

After that, “Waterman can be seen on camera running up Pine Street and then turning right on Howe Street,” according to the affidavit.

The third man could be seen running up Pine Street and jumping into a car at the corner of Horton Street.

And, according to the affidavit, hospital records indicate a bullet went through Locklear’s leg, breaking his lower leg.

A .45-caliber casing was found about 10 feet from where Waterman is seen on camera firing the shot, according to the affidavit. In court Wednesday, Regan said the gun has not been recovered.

The third man involved in the confrontation was later identified as a 17-year-old.

When the teen was interviewed by police, he said Waterman confronted Locklear because he was angry the man was sleeping with a woman the two older men both knew.

In addition to these charges, Waterman is currently facing a charge of theft of liquor from the Shaw’s supermarket in Auburn on Feb. 9, including bottles of Hennessy and Patron Silver. A hearing on that charge is scheduled for Sept. 12.

There is also an outstanding charge of disorderly conduct and using offensive words or gestures stemming from a separate incident in February.

Waterman has a seven-year criminal history in Maine, beginning in 2011 with two felony convictions for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault in Oxford County. He was sentenced to serve 20 months at the Maine State Prison and two years of probation.

In January 2012, he was charged with criminal mischief, terrorizing and violating condition of release in Waldo County, and later sentenced to serve 30 days in the county jail. That same year in Waldo County, he was charged with assault and violating conditions of his release. He was sentenced to another 30 days and ordered to pay a $300 fine.

In July 2012, Waterman was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault in Kennebec County. He was sentenced to four years in prison, with all but six months suspended. In December of that year, he was charged with criminal mischief and sentenced to five days at the Kennebec County Jail.

In September 2013, Waterman was charged with illegal possession of a firearm or crossbow, a felony, in Kennebec County, and sentenced to 16 months at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

In 2014, he faced two felony charges of assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest in Kennebec County, and was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail.

During Wednesday’s court proceeding, Waterman asked that the court appoint lawyer Donald Hornblower to represent him.

If convicted on all of the charges connected to Saturday’s shooting, Waterman faces up to 35 years in prison and $70,000 in fines.

