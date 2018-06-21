NEW YORK — Serena Williams says the conversation about stopping domestic abuse shouldn’t just center around women, but men as well.

The tennis superstar says education about domestic abuse should start when men are young boys.

Serena Williams appears at an Allstate Foundation Purple Purse event to make domestic violence and financial abuse visible on Wednesday. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I think expanding the conversation to men and expanding the conversation to young boys, it’s so important,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

“This is a human rights issue. We should all be treated the same. We should be treated equal. With domestic abuse, it doesn’t care what color you are, what background you’re from,” she said.

“It’s important to get the message out there – to our young men, to our boys, to our daughters – to let that new generation, and let the generation now know that, let’s stop this. Let’s change this. Let’s create a better us.”

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is the ambassador for the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse initiative, which aims to help stop domestic abuse and what it calls the financial abuse that can accompany such relationships.

Williams says being the mother of an infant daughter makes the issue more important to her.

“This could be something that my daughter could face and that’s not cool,” she said at a Purple Purse event Wednesday in New York.

“I want her to know that she can always talk to me, and talk to other people. That maybe she doesn’t have a voice, maybe she can’t use her voice, but we can be her voice, we can support her in so many different ways,” Williams said.

