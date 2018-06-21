Westbrook High junior Nyagoa Bayak was named Maine’s Gatorade girls’ track and field athlete of the year on Thursday.
Bayak was the high jump champion at the Class A outddor state meet and the New England Championships, and finished second at the New Balance National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
At the Class A meet earlier this month, Bayak cleared 5 feet, 11 inches to establish an all-time Maine best. She also placed second in the triple jump (37-4). Then she went on to New Englands and cleared 5-11 on her first attempt.
At nationals on Sunday, Bayak cleared 5-101/2 on her second attempt to take second.
The Gatorade award also recognizes academic achievement and character. Bayak has a 3.25 GPA and is the first girls’ track and field athlete from Westbrook to be chosen for the Gatorade award.
“Nyagoa is a hard-working, ambitious, super-competitive athlete,” said Westbrook Coach Angela Lally. “She is a captain for her team and takes this seriously. Teammates look up to her because of her accomplishments and they look to her for help and encouragement.”
