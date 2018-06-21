Westbrook High junior Nyagoa Bayak was named Maine’s Gatorade girls’ track and field athlete of the year on Thursday.

Bayak was the high jump champion at the Class A outddor state meet and the New England Championships, and finished second at the New Balance National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Westbrook's Nyagoa Bayak won the girls' high jump at the Class A state track and field championship at Bath on June 2 with a leap of 5 feet, 11 inches. Staff photo by John Ewing Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

At the Class A meet earlier this month, Bayak cleared 5 feet, 11 inches to establish an all-time Maine best. She also placed second in the triple jump (37-4). Then she went on to New Englands and cleared 5-11 on her first attempt.

At nationals on Sunday, Bayak cleared 5-101/2 on her second attempt to take second.

The Gatorade award also recognizes academic achievement and character. Bayak has a 3.25 GPA and is the first girls’ track and field athlete from Westbrook to be chosen for the Gatorade award.

“Nyagoa is a hard-working, ambitious, super-competitive athlete,” said Westbrook Coach Angela Lally. “She is a captain for her team and takes this seriously. Teammates look up to her because of her accomplishments and they look to her for help and encouragement.”

