Delta Airlines has tightened its restrictions on service and support animals.
As of July 10, the airline will allow only one emotional support animal per customer. What the company describes as “pit bull type dogs” will not be allowed on flights as service or support animals.
Delta’s action is part of a trend in airlines tightening the rules regarding transporting service and support animals. United Airlines’ ban of over forty snub-nosed or “strong jaw” dog breeds went into effect this week. United will only accept dogs or cats as travel companions.
Delta also bans “bull type dogs” and has put the kibosh on a short list of trained service or emotional support animals including hedgehogs, ferrets, spiders, birds of prey, farm poultry and animals with tusks, horns or hooves.
-
Nation & World
Border confusion after Trump about-face
-
Nation & World
WikiLeaks publishes identities and information about ICE employees
-
Nation & World
Delta Air Lines bans 'pit bull type' dogs from its flights
-
Cops & Courts
Maine high court rejects appeal of woman guilty of molesting boy
-
Real Estate
A winning option for people over 55: Griffin Road Apartments