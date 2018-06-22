Open since 1953
Mabel’s Lobster Claw Restaurant is named for its second owner, Mabel Hanson, who owned the Ocean Avenue landmark for 30 years until 1997. (mabelslobster.com)
1614
The year Captain John Smith, of Jamestown fame, named Cape Porpus, under which name it was later incorporated.
Leaders in town
Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin are among world figures to visit the presidential home at Walker’s Point.
Rail tale
The dog-friendly Seashore Trolley Museum dates back to 1939 and was incorporated in 1941 as the New England Electric Railway Historical Society. (trolleymuseum.org)
2010
The year Taylor Swift filmed the video for the single “Mine” (“Do you remember, we were sittin’ there by the water?”) in Cape Porpoise.
White Columns
This Greek Revival mansion built in 1853, “is the Kennebunkport Historial Society’s premier property.” Also called The First Families Museum, it is open for tours seasonally. (kennebunkporthistoricalsociety.com.)
Consecrated Aug. 24, 1892
St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, a summer chapel built of sea-washed stones, draws about 20,000 visitors yearly. (stannskennebunkport.org.)
Nov. 29-Dec. 9
The 2018 dates for Kennebunkport’s 37th Annual Christmas Prelude. The Pooch Parade is one of many highlights. (christmasprelude.com.)
$350
Annual salary of Goat Island Lighthouse’s first keeper, John Lord. The lighthouse “was first lit in August 1833.” (Jeremy D’Entremont, kporttrust.org.)
Mothers Wing
The Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library’s new, 5,000-foot addition was named to honor the countless moms who have been library patrons. The library celebrated its centennial in 2013.

On the Market in and around Kennebunkport

