Maine Places to Love

Maine Places to Love: Kennebunkport

Renowned as a vibrant summer colony and as a home to presidents, Kennebunkport is also “the place to be all year”™ (kennebunkport.org).The town is celebrated for its natural beauty, and includes the historic village of Cape Porpoise; the gorgeous expanse of oceanfront that is Goose Rocks Beach; stunning domestic architecture; lovely inns; and the hub of shopping and restaurants that is Dock Square. Which is also on the water, of course.