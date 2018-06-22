- Open since 1953
- Mabel’s Lobster Claw Restaurant is named for its second owner, Mabel Hanson, who owned the Ocean Avenue landmark for 30 years until 1997. (mabelslobster.com)
- 1614
- The year Captain John Smith, of Jamestown fame, named Cape Porpus, under which name it was later incorporated.
- Leaders in town
- Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin are among world figures to visit the presidential home at Walker’s Point.
- Rail tale
- The dog-friendly Seashore Trolley Museum dates back to 1939 and was incorporated in 1941 as the New England Electric Railway Historical Society. (trolleymuseum.org)
- 2010
- The year Taylor Swift filmed the video for the single “Mine” (“Do you remember, we were sittin’ there by the water?”) in Cape Porpoise.
- White Columns
- This Greek Revival mansion built in 1853, “is the Kennebunkport Historial Society’s premier property.” Also called The First Families Museum, it is open for tours seasonally. (kennebunkporthistoricalsociety.com.)
- Consecrated Aug. 24, 1892
- St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, a summer chapel built of sea-washed stones, draws about 20,000 visitors yearly. (stannskennebunkport.org.)
- Nov. 29-Dec. 9
- The 2018 dates for Kennebunkport’s 37th Annual Christmas Prelude. The Pooch Parade is one of many highlights. (christmasprelude.com.)
- $350
- Annual salary of Goat Island Lighthouse’s first keeper, John Lord. The lighthouse “was first lit in August 1833.” (Jeremy D’Entremont, kporttrust.org.)
- Mothers Wing
- The Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library’s new, 5,000-foot addition was named to honor the countless moms who have been library patrons. The library celebrated its centennial in 2013.
