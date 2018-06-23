TAMPA, Fla. — Protesters confronted Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at a showing of a documentary about children’s TV host Fred Rogers, and they questioned the Republican’s stands on immigration and health care.
The Tampa Bay Times reported that Bondi received a police escort Friday when several members of Organize Florida confronted her as she left a Tampa theater after seeing “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” about the late Mr. Rogers. The demonstrators questioned Florida joining a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act and Bondi’s support of President Trump.
Bondi protester Maria Jose Chapa said there was an impromptu demonstration after someone spotted the attorney general, who has a national following as a contributor on Fox News and as a friend of Trump. “What would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida? Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi!” Chapa yelled.
Bondi said Saturday that the demonstrators’ actions didn’t comport with the lessons taught by Rogers – “practicing peace and love and tolerance.”
-
Sports
Saturday's major league roundup: Rays shut out Yankees
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Rachel Schneider of Sanford places fourth in 1,500 at U.S. championships
-
Local & State
Door-to-door scam seeks customers for Electricity Maine, affidavit says
-
Local & State
Body found in Penobscot River in Bangor
-
Local & State
Drownings lead to surge in safety interest