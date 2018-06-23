A New Hampshire man suspected of killing his wife in Berlin, New Hampshire, was found dead Friday night in Rumford.
Denis Bisson, 52, shot himself along the banks of the Androscoggin River, near an information booth on Bridge Street, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Safety, in a prepared statement.
Nearby residents heard a shot and called police who found Bisson’s body about 11:30 p.m.
Bisson’s pickup truck was found earlier along an all terrain vehicle trail off Route 108, about three miles from where his body was found. Bisson was wanted in the shooting death of his wife, Angie Bisson, 43, whose body was found inside a home in Berlin Friday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Bison charging him with second-degree murder.
More than three dozen Maine State Police officers participated in the manhunt for Bisson, who was considered armed and dangerous. A command post was set up on the grounds of the high school in Rumford.
An autopsy is being performed on Bisson by the Maine Medical Examiner’s office, New Hampshire State Police said.
Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:
-
Politics
Congress receives new classified documents on Russia probe
-
Nation & World
Press secretary Sanders kicked out of Virginia restaurant
-
Local & State
First marker in Maine honoring Gold Star families is unveiled in Brunswick
-
Nation & World
U.S. House candidate who beat Sanford seriously hurt in wreck
-
Politics
Oklahoma medical pot question hinges on conservative support