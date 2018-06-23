A New Hampshire man suspected of killing his wife in Berlin, New Hampshire, was found dead Friday night in Rumford.

Denis Bisson, 52, shot himself along the banks of the Androscoggin River, near an information booth on Bridge Street, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Safety, in a prepared statement.

Nearby residents heard a shot and called police who found Bisson’s body about 11:30 p.m.

Bisson’s pickup truck was found earlier along an all terrain vehicle trail off Route 108, about three miles from where his body was found. Bisson was wanted in the shooting death of his wife, Angie Bisson, 43, whose body was found inside a home in Berlin Friday morning. An arrest warrant was issued for Bison charging him with second-degree murder.

More than three dozen Maine State Police officers participated in the manhunt for Bisson, who was considered armed and dangerous. A command post was set up on the grounds of the high school in Rumford.

An autopsy is being performed on Bisson by the Maine Medical Examiner’s office, New Hampshire State Police said.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.