CYCLING

Peter Sagan won his third stage of this Tour de France and Geraint Thomas kept the overall lead over teammate Chris Froome on Friday.

Sagan, the world champion, won a sprint finish by a wheel length to claim Stage 13, a 105-mile leg from Bourg d’Oisans to Valencem in less than four hours.

After overzealous fans marred Thomas’ win Thursday, the otherwise complete calm of Friday’s leg was briefly disturbed by a man on the roadside who tossed a smoke bomb into the center of the peloton as it passed by with 16 kilometers left. Besides spitting out yellow smoke, the bomb appeared to do no harm.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Philadelphia 76ers traded power forward Richaun Holmes to the Phoenix Suns for cash.

The trade helped the Sixers clear cap space to sign 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden to a $7 million, four-year contract.

• The San Antonio Spurs signed forward Dante Cunningham and guard Marco Belinelli.

• The Utah Jazz decided to end their sponsorship agreement with Papa John’s Pizza after the company’s founder and spokesman used a racial slur.

GOLF

PGA: Brittany Lincicome will have to wait until the weekend to resume her bid to make the cut in a PGA Tour event. Overnight storms delayed the start of the second round in the Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Kentucky, and an afternoon thunderstorm suspended competition for good.

Lincicome was near the bottom of the field after opening with a 6-over 78. The first LPGA Tour player since Michelle Wie in 2008 to start a PGA Tour event, she needs a huge rebound to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only female players to make a cut.

SOCCER

FRENCH LEAGUE: Neymar rejected rumors he could leave Paris Saint-Germain, saying he wants to win titles at the club.

Neymar said at an auction organized by his institute that media speculation of any move was made up.

PREMIER LEAGUE: South Korea forward Son Heung-min and Argentina winger Erik Lamela signed extended contracts at Tottenham.

TRACK AND FIELD



RUSSIAN DOPING: Some of Russia’s best-known track and field athletes are facing doping cases, including former Olympic high jump champion Ivan Ukhov.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees anti-doping cases in track and field, released details of 109 cases from around the world in a new transparency drive.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya smashed the 3,000-meter steeplechase world record by more than 8 seconds in 8 minutes, 44.32 seconds at the Herculis meet at Monaco.

FIGURE SKATING

TWO ARRESTED: One of the two men detained in Kazakhstan on suspicion of killing Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten has confessed, authorities said.

Prosecutor Berik Zhuyrektayev said in a televised statement that Nuraly Kiyasov “confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney” while being questioned over the 25-year-old skater’s death Thursday in the Kazakh city of Almaty. Police also detained 23-year-old Arman Kudaibergenov in connection with Ten’s death, which has prompted national mourning.

