MACHIAS — Matt Kimball and Mac Lowe each homered and pitched to help Saco defeat Machias 12-1 in five innings Saturday in the Little League baseball state tournament.

Lowe hit a solo shot in the second inning and Kimball added a two-run blast in the fifth as Saco improved to 2-0 in the six-team, double-elimination tournament.

Lowe struck out three in the first 1 2/3 innings, Henry Lausier pitched 1 1/3 innings and Kimball closed it out, also striking out three.

Kimball also hit a single and scored three runs. Justin Labelle, who had a strong defensive game at catcher, had two hits and scored two runs, and Josh Penney and Jeremiah Chessie each had a double and scored two runs. Brady Kezal singled and scored two runs.

Saco (2-0) will play Waldo County or Lewiston at 10 a.m. Sunday, with the winner advancing to the championship game. Machias will play Scarborough in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m.

BABE RUTH

GREATER PORTLAND 8, PITTSFIELD, MASS. 1: Greater Portland broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the top of the sixth inning in a pool-play win at the Babe Ruth 13 regional in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Richard Gilroy drove in three runs, and got the rally started with an RBI single that drove in Bob Wing.

Toby Picher capped the inning with a bases-clearing double.

Greater Portland, which has already clinched a place in the six-team, single-elimination phase, plays in its final pool-play game at 1:30 a.m. Sunday against Milford, Connecticut.

AMERICAN LEGION

POST 86 UNITED SPLITS WITH STAPLES CROSSING: Wade Sansone hit a two-run single in the first inning, and Luke Miller had two hits and drove in two runs as Post 86 United took the first game of a doubleheader against Staples Crossing at South Berwick, 5-1.

Winning pitcher Gibson Harnett allowed one run and struck out nine.

In the second game, Jake Lacroix pitched a three-hitter and Shane MacNeill went 2 for 4 with two RBI for Staples Crossing in a 6-0 win.

NECBL

UPPER VALLEY 5, SANFORD 2: Austin Wilhite drove in three runs to lead the Upper Valley Nighthawks (20-16) past the Sanford Mainers (20-14) in White River Junction, Vermont.

Jonathan White and Carmine Pagano each hit a double for Sanford.

EMPIRE LEAGUE

ISLANDERS 9, SURGE 0: Markus Guzmand went 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Nick Landell homered and drove in two runs to lead the Puerto Rico Islanders (20-11) to a win over the Old Orchard Beach Surge (14-20) at The Ballpark.

Wendell Floranus pitched seven innings, striking out 10.

Quinn Tiernan went 2 for 3 for the Surge.

