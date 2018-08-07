Staff at the Portland International Jetport helped extinguish a car fire in an airport parking garage Tuesday afternoon, the Portland Fire Department said.

The fire was reported by airport staff shortly before 1 p.m., and by the time a Portland fire crew arrived a short time later, jetport staff with multiple fire extinguishers had put out most of the flames, said Capt. John Brennan.

Jetport workers and Portland firefighters extinguish an engine fire near on the bottom level of the parking garage, the Portland Fire Department said.

Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene a short time later.

The parking garage and loop road were briefly closed.

The car that burned was a BMW, but Brennan didn’t know the year or model. The car was parked on the bottom level facing closest to the terminal, Brennan said.

