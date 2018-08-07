Staff at the Portland International Jetport helped extinguish a car fire in an airport parking garage Tuesday afternoon, the Portland Fire Department said.
The fire was reported by airport staff shortly before 1 p.m., and by the time a Portland fire crew arrived a short time later, jetport staff with multiple fire extinguishers had put out most of the flames, said Capt. John Brennan.
Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene a short time later.
The parking garage and loop road were briefly closed.
The car that burned was a BMW, but Brennan didn’t know the year or model. The car was parked on the bottom level facing closest to the terminal, Brennan said.
