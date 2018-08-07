Re: the July 24 PPH story on police investigating the death of an 8-year-old Oakland boy:
It seems ironic that, in light of recent local children’s deaths that have stimulated outrage and prosecutions of caregivers, that the recent death of a child with a firearm brings a statement that “no charges will be filed.”
A family member’s Facebook page appears to indicate he represents the face of the NRA and that he opposed Maine ballot Question 3 in 2016 (to address shortcomings of background checks in firearms transfers).
Note that a culture that embraces guns has its risks.
We should all be aware of dangers in our neighborhoods.
This seems an appropriate time to mention the ASK Campaign (http://askingsaveskids.org) to encourage conversations about the risks.
Peter S. Morgan, Jr.
Raymond
-
Cops & Courts
Bloody attack on cellmate nets Augusta man 20-year prison term
-
Politics
Instead of tax cuts, Republican candidates motivate with anxiety
-
Local & State
Alcohol may have been factor in man's drowning in Bridgton
-
Nation & World
Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits
-
Local & State
Baldwin crash injures teen