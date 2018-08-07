Re: the July 24 PPH story on police investigating the death of an 8-year-old Oakland boy:

It seems ironic that, in light of recent local children’s deaths that have stimulated outrage and prosecutions of caregivers, that the recent death of a child with a firearm brings a statement that “no charges will be filed.”

A family member’s Facebook page appears to indicate he represents the face of the NRA and that he opposed Maine ballot Question 3 in 2016 (to address shortcomings of background checks in firearms transfers).

Note that a culture that embraces guns has its risks.

We should all be aware of dangers in our neighborhoods.

This seems an appropriate time to mention the ASK Campaign (http://askingsaveskids.org) to encourage conversations about the risks.

Peter S. Morgan, Jr.

Raymond

