HANOVER — A Roxbury man died Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle slammed into the back of a car on Route 2.
Daniel Gautreau, 59, was driving his Harley-Davidson east when he failed to notice that the driver in front of him had stopped to make a left turn, police said.
The Harley slammed into the back of a Plymouth driven by Davina Mare, 39, of Hanover, and then bounced into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a Toyota driven by Maria Chadwick, 48, of Wayne, Pennsylvania.
Gautreau was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the other drivers was hurt, Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Aylward said.
Early indications were that driver inattention caused the crash, although police were continuing to investigate later Wednesday.
Police shut down a stretch of Main Street near the intersection of Route 232, as emergency crews arrived and police began an investigation. Main Street is also Route 2.
