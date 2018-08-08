Two men were charged Wednesday afternoon following an apparent drag race on Turkey Lane in Buxton that may have been followed by a physical altercation.

Kurt-Eric J. Elliott, 30, of Sanford was charged with operating after suspension, driving to endanger, violating his conditions of release and failing to display a valid inspection sticker – a civil charge. Elliott was transported to the York County Jail in Alfred pending his court appearance, Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline saidn in a news release.

The second driver, 28-year-old Caleb Chiasson of Westbrok, was charged with driving to endanger and failure to display a valid certificate of inspection. He was charged and released.

Emergency responders were called around 3:15 p.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash on Turkey Lane.

“While enroute, emergency responders were advised that two male subjects were now physically fighting at the scene,” the release said. It does not explain why the men were fighting, but says that by the time police arrived, the subjects were yelling at each other.

According to Cline, Elliott was operating a 2007 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck at “excessive speeds” with Chiasson, driving a 2004 Volkswagen Passat station wagon, in close pursuit. A witness told police Elliott was going at least 80 mph.

“The witness also stated that the two vehicles appeared to be drag racing,” Cline said.

A third vehicle, a 2016 BMW operated by 63-year-old Pamela Ridley of Buxton, had begun to make a left turn into a driveway on Turkey Lane when Elliott’s pickup struck her the passenger side of her car.

Both vehicles were towed from the crash scene, but neither driver required medical attention.

