Police in Bridgton say alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning death of a man Wednesday night on Long Lake.

According to a report by NewsCenter Maine, witnesses told police that the man had been drinking alcohol throughout the day near Plummer Landing before going for a late swim.

Police have not released the man’s name. They said the state medical examiner’s office would conduct an autopsy on Thursday.

Long Lake, which stretches from Naples through Bridgton, is a popular summer spot for boaters and beachgoers.

