The seventh annual Woodies in the Cove Car Show hosted by the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit was held Saturday on Route 1 in Wells. About 25 of the vintage cars were on display.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Woods encouraged by runner-up finish
-
Sports
Sunday's Sports Digest: Greater Portland wins at Babe Ruth World Series
-
Cops & Courts
Gardiner man who allegedly threatened to kill officers arrested
-
Schools and Education
Students from Hong Kong experience Maine at UMF
-
Sports
Sunday's major league roundup: Sabathia helps Yankees remain hot