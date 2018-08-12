LONDON — British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fueled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.
The star “The Wire” and “Luther” on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the spy’s famous catchphrase.
But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, “Don’t believe the HYPE ….”
– From news service reports
