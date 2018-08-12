CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect Project proposes a 145-mile transmission line from Quebec through Maine to bring electricity to benefit Massachusetts residents; 53.5 miles of new transmission line corridor is due to blaze through Beattie Township to West Forks, including one of the last remaining contiguous forests in the United States east of the Mississippi River.

This region of the state includes land and water areas recognized by federal and Maine legislation, including wildlife cited as endangered, threatened, or special concern species listed under:

• Federal Endangered Species Act (1973); and Maine Endangered Species Act (1975);

• Land for Maine’s Future Program (1987) and Federal Forest Legacy Program (1990);

• Brook trout habitats in State Heritage Fish Waters (2007); and Old Canada Road Scenic Byway (2000).

The transmission line is also proposed to cross the Appalachian Trail at three locations, the first scenic trail identified in the National Trails System Act (1968).

NECEC dismisses the Maine’s Natural Resources Protection Act (1988) and pristine Kennebec River gorge, rated as “AA” or “Best” in the Maine Rivers Study (1982).

CMP’s $22 million mitigation agreement with Western Mountains and Rivers Corporation is a highlighted controversy among western Maine community members and businesses.

While the WMRC 10-member board negotiated a financial mitigation with CMP, the consensus opinion in the region of the proposed 53.5-mile new transmission line construction opposes the NECEC Project.

Caratunk, a town along the proposed transmission line, had no representation during the negotiations by any town official.

Maine residents and visitors should note that there is great opposition to the NECEC Project and the WMRC mitigation as evidenced by the filed petitions, public comments, and growing membership opposition on the “Say NO to the 145-mile CMP transmission line through Maine” Facebook group.

File your public comment with the PUC, LUPC, and DEP.

Sandra Howard

Caratunk

