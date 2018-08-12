A woman from Maine was arrested Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, by Virginia State Police after she allegedly spat in the face of another demonstrator.

Chloe J. Lubin, 29, of Portland and three other people were arrested while counterprotesters gathered on city streets to remember Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed a year ago during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, the city of Charlottesville said in a news release.

On Aug. 12, 2017, hundreds of white nationalists, including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members, descended on Charlottesville to protest the city’s decision to remove a monument dedicated to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

On Sunday, Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, laid flowers at a makeshift memorial at the site of the attack in downtown Charlottesville.

“There is so much healing to do,” The Associated Press reported Bro as saying. “We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this or we’ll be right back here in no time.”

Lubin was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon. All of the charges are misdemeanors and Lubin was released on an unsecured bond.

“A state trooper observed Lubin spit in the face of a demonstrator in the area of Fourth and Water streets. As the trooper attempted to take her into custody, she clung to another demonstrator. Upon her arrest, she was found to be in possession of a metal baton,” the news release said.

The incident took place around 2:10 p.m. No other details about her arrest were provided.

In another encounter Sunday in Charlottesville, state police arrested two people for disorderly conduct after one man stopped to salute the Lee statue. He was surrounded by a group of people, including a woman who became engaged in a physical altercation with him.

The 2018 anniversary weekend was marked by a much heavier police presence than last year, when law enforcement was criticized for what critics called a passive response to the violence that unfolded, the AP reported.

At one point Sunday, demonstrators marched through Charlottesville chanting, “Cops and Klan go hand in hand,” and “Will you protect us?”

